As me and my friend finished photographing sunrise at Londrangar we moved to the Malarrif lighthouse. It was just a "filler" location to experience Iceland as much as possible (BTW most "filler" locations in Iceland are breathtaking 🙂 ). We could enjoy sunrise much longer as we are used so we didn't rushed and started to experiment with long exposures, reflections in the pools of water etc. I took few pictures that Im satisfied with. This is one of them. I used focus stacking + exposure bracketing to cover whole dynamic range of this difficult scene.