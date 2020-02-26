Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

It was a beautiful Alaskan day in the peaks above Main Bay located in the South Central part of Alaska. The conditions were ideal for snowshoeing it had been below freezing for several nights which made for perfect packed snow to trek my way switchbacking up the mountainside to access the ridgeline into the peaks.

From the ridge I summited Eshamy Peak dropping down the backside into what I call "Eshamy Valley" where I encounter this amazing scene of this unique snowdrift frozen deep in the mountains. Something special indeed.