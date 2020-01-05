User Icon
Maharashtra, India by Pranav Bhide

By on 0 Comments

Views: 993


Near the town pune, Mulshi is one small village. The Mula-Mutha river bathes in the morning light. Unhindered, it flows down its curvy path, the clean curve of the river looks like a newly forged sword blade. As the rising sun adds a sheen guiding it ahead. Just like the clear voices of the leaders guide the soldiers towards glory.

