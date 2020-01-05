Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Near the town pune, Mulshi is one small village. The Mula-Mutha river bathes in the morning light. Unhindered, it flows down its curvy path, the clean curve of the river looks like a newly forged sword blade. As the rising sun adds a sheen guiding it ahead. Just like the clear voices of the leaders guide the soldiers towards glory.