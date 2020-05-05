User Icon
Spring Colours Assignment

Magnolia Gardens, Charleston, S Carolina, USA by Timothy Joyce

By on 0 Comments

Views: 1,546


Magnolia Plantation and Gardens is a popular place for tourists and photographers. This photo was taken in the Magnolia garden in late afternoon in an area I called "Peacock Alley". This name was given for a Peacock who frequented this area. I revisited this area and location many times during a spring weekend to get the right lighting and weather conditions in the spring when the flowers were at their best bloom. The lighting can be difficult so some patience may be required. In this photo the right lighting highlights were present which help to lead your eye down the path and past the arch.

