All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The first year I lived in Michigan, we drove up to Mackinaw City, MI, USA. That evening I went to the lake shore that offers a nice view of the Mackinac Bridge which connects the lower and upper peninsulas of Michigan, USA. The bridge is just under five miles , (eight kilometers) long. On this particular evening as the sun was setting, a dense fog rolled in and shrouded the bridge. I quickly set my Gitzo tripod and camera, and decided to use my telephoto lens and a three-stop ND filter, along with a circular polarizing filter. I wanted to smooth out the waters. I didn't get a dramatic sunset, but I was pleased to have some nice soft pastel colors in the fading sky.