Machrahanish to Jura, Scotland by Ian Booth

Picture Story

For my 70th birthday my son took me to Machrahanish to combine some golf with taking photographs. We enjoyed some great light, which is typical of the Argyll peninsula on the west coast of Scotland. This photo was taken at around 1715, which was around 90 min before the full sunset and I took it on a slow setting to try to smooth the water around the foreground rocks. The view is from the beach at Machrahanish towards the islands of Jura and Islay.