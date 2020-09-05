Macao, Macau by Geraint Rowland

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This time last year I was in Macau and Hong Kong for a couple of weeks on a photography trip. The weather in Macau wasn't great and was often quite grey with a lot of rain, although on this afternoon it cleared up and the sun came out. I took a walk along the seafront looking for good locations to capture the sunset over the bright lights, hotels and casinos that Macau is famous for. I climbed over the sea wall and walked across the mud at low tide. Not having a tripod I used some rocks to rest my camera for some long exposure images. I experimented with different camera settings and viewpoints. In post production, I experimented with various edits in Lightroom. This version is my favourite and the most similar to how I remember it being on the evening. I love these low perspective, wide angle landscape images especially when there is some movement captured in the passing clouds with the long exposure.