In the early spring, in the cold mornings, with a clear sky, the sunrising lets find beautiful pictures in The Nederlands chanels. The feelings are incredible, having walks in the paths, close to the chanels, seeing wild animals like ducks, rabbits and blue herons. Also you have the possibility to see farm animals, like sheeps and cows.

The air is calm and the sound of the far human activity arrives. People start their activity and the sun starts heating the day.