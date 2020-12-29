All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We were traveling through eastern Washington State in June of this year, taking our time and visiting friends along the way. Although we have visited the Palouse region many times, we had never gone further west to see the historic Lyons Ferry Bridge at the Snake and Palouse Rivers' confluence. We decided to have lunch at the Lyons Ferry State Park and scout for this landmark bridge's photo opportunities. I just knew that this bridge deserved a B&W photo with prolonged exposure to smooth out the water underneath with the clouds rolling in.