Early on a May morning I decided to leave my home in Prosser, Washington and to go check out the balsamroot and lupine wildflowers at Dalles Mountain Ranch in southwestern Washington State. The ranch is part of the Columbia Hills State park and is located near Lyle, Washington. This was my second time visiting the ranch when the wildflowers were blooming. No trip to the ranch is complete without a photo of the lupine surrounding the old rusty car. Lush lupine and vibrant balsamroot blooms every spring along the Columbia Gorge and the ranch is one of the best areas to view them.