Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I remember coming across Cres during my research on the northern Dalmatian islands of Croatia and reading descriptions of a sparsely populated island with lots of hiking trails. Intrigued, I read on and learned about the small town of Lubenice that was locally famous for its beautiful beach and being a great spot to drop in for a sunset.

It all sounded like a perfect day trip from where I was staying on the neighboring island of Veli Losinj and so I decided to tackle all three of the main attractions. A morning hike down to the white sandy beach below the cliffs, followed by an afternoon hike criss-crossing the interior of the island, and culminating with a return to Lubenice in time for this spectacular sunset. Belying its small size, the town majestically towers above the sea from its cliff-top perch - awash in golden light as it stares across at the Istrian peninsula.