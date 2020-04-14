User Icon
Lower Yellowstone Falls, Wyoming, USA by John McGillicuddy

Hiking with my family in Yellowstone National Park, there was little time to set up for a shot, especially with numerous people crowding Inspiration Point for a look at the glorious Lower Yellowstone Falls along the roaring Yellowstone River. With my wife and kids tugging at my sleeve to move along, I decided to take one more shot, a portrait, trying to capture the majesty of this mighty waterfall. I wanted the image to depict the water flowing over the crest as if it were held in suspended animation, a moment in time rather than evoking the ever-present motion of the water. My favorite aspect of this photo is the strip of blue-green water peeking out from the otherwise all-white lather of the falls.

