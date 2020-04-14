Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Hiking with my family in Yellowstone National Park, there was little time to set up for a shot, especially with numerous people crowding Inspiration Point for a look at the glorious Lower Yellowstone Falls along the roaring Yellowstone River. With my wife and kids tugging at my sleeve to move along, I decided to take one more shot, a portrait, trying to capture the majesty of this mighty waterfall. I wanted the image to depict the water flowing over the crest as if it were held in suspended animation, a moment in time rather than evoking the ever-present motion of the water. My favorite aspect of this photo is the strip of blue-green water peeking out from the otherwise all-white lather of the falls.