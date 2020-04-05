Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

A rainy trekking day in Willamette Forest, Oregon unveiled the incredible beauty of this gem in a relatively empty loop. The major challenge was the slippery logs and the constant drops of water coming from above, but also a opportunity to get nice light reflections in the photo. The little autumn leaves in the photo were caught in the trail and strategically positioned in the foreground to celebrate the coming autumn and colorize the greens, browns and whites of the frame.