Kentucky Falls Trail in Oregon's Coast Range mountains passes through a spectacular old-growth forest of conifers and maples to reach three beautiful waterfalls - Upper Kentucky Falls, Lower Kentucky Falls, and North Fork Falls. This photo of the Lower Falls on Kentucky Creek was made in late October, at the end of fall color season in western Oregon. I spent a couple of hours at this waterfall, trying various angles and compositions. After trying to scramble across slippery rocks and downed tree trunks, I finally realized I just needed to get right in the creek for the best angle. I positioned the camera (on a tripod, of course) a couple of feet above the creek so as to show the water in mid-ground cascading over basalt boulders. A polarizer helped bring the shutter speed down for the smooth, silky look to the water, plus bring out the greens and golds of the moss and bigleaf maple leaves.