Lower Higgins Falls, Flag Pond, TN, USA by Thomas Miller

Lower Higgins Falls, Flag Pond, TN, USA by Thomas Miller
My parents are from this region, and we visit often, mostly in the fall. Every time I go back I try finding new areas to photograph. One of my cousin's told me about this location. The creek was named after my mom's family, so getting to this spot was extra special to me. On this particular day it was raining and the half-mile hike up the side of the mountain was muddy and rocky, and once you get to the falls you have to climb down into the ravine to get a good composition. I only used a circular polarizer filter, mostly due the steady rain and low light.

