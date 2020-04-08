Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I used to live near this area, and would frequent often at different times of year. This shot is actually taken on the far right side of the main falls, kind of a "side" falls adjacent to the much larger Lower Garwin Falls that most folks around the region come to photograph. I took this shot in late fall, when the leaves had begun to pile up on the rocks. I used a circular polarizer and a 6-stop ND filter, and all mounted to my Gitzo tripod. It's a fairly easy walk down to the falls, but one must climb down into the run-off to get this particular composition.