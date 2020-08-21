All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

For about 10 years, my wife and I have been taking trips out to the western US to visit the many national parks and other scenic locations. For most of those years, we were using vacation time and flying to get out there quicker. In 2017 we retired, and in the spring of 2019, we took our first cross country driving trip to see Arizona for about 3 1/2 weeks.

On a previous trip to Arizona, we visited Upper Antelope Canyon, which is on the Navajo reservation near Page. We chose a photographer's tour, and were allowed (required, actually) to bring a tripod for shooting in the low light conditions of the deep slot canyon. Usually, the canyon is packed with people, but the guide would periodically clear out a short stretch for us to photograph without people in the way. The photos that we got were great.

On our return visit, we wanted to see Lower Antelope Canyon. In the intervening years, however, the photogapher's tour there was discontinued. I was initially not sure if I would be satisfied shooting hand held, at the necessarily much higher ISO, and with people around all the time. Ultimately, we decided to go anyway, and we got much better photos that we expected. Antelope Canyon was intially deposited as layered sandstone, and then was eroded over time by flash floods. The resulting formations in the stone are amazing. This is one of the nicer shots, which I cropped to enhance the abstract nature of the natural lines and curves.