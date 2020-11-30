All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I had the great possibility to spend two weeks at the cypress swamps in Southern USA, in Texas and Louisiana. I was fascinated by these cypress pictures since I saw them for the first time. The sometimes ancient cypress trees are simply beautiful, they are reflected in the water and exploring the area was a lot of fun for me. The best way to get around is by kayak and taking pictures is not always easy because the boat is always drifting away a little bit. The weather conditions were great this morning. There was a lot of fog and the mood was absolutely stunning and breathtaking at the lake.