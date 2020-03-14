Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Lough Muckno is a freshwater lake in County Monaghan near the town of Castleblayney. It forms part of a 900 acre Leisure Park hosting activities such as orienteering, nature walks/trails, water skiing, coarse fishing, peace garden and picnic areas. It was a very cold frosty morning that I decided to make my first visit to this location. After an early morning alarm call and a 45 minute drive I arrived at Lough Muckno just as the sun was rising.

It was a very still peaceful morning with very little wind. Which I knew made it perfect for getting a reflection photograph without to much trouble. It was only a matter of finding a composition in what was for me a new location. However luck was with me and after a very short walk I discovered this pleasing composition. I attached my camera to my tripod and used a cable release cable to get the shot. I have been to this location during the Autumn season on several occasions since that morning, but never got the right light to match this one.