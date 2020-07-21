User Icon
You are at:»»Lost Lake, Hood River, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood
Latest Uploaded Pictures

Lost Lake, Hood River, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood

By on 0 Comments

Lost Lake, Hood River, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood
Views: 956

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Leaving my home in southeastern Washington on a June morning at 1:30am I headed south for a 3 hour drive to Lake Trillium in Oregon. Lake Trillium is near Government Camp, Oregon and has a great view of Mount Hood. Upon my arrival at Lake Trillium sunrise conditions did not look very good but I decided to see what would develop. Not much happened so after sunrise I headed towards Hood River, Oregon to Lost Lake campgrounds and resort. I arrived at Lost Lake around 7:30 am and was pleased to see the still lake and perfect conditions for a reflection of Mount Hood on the lake. Mount Hood stands at a height of 11,239 feet above sea level and is the highest peak in Oregon. I found a trail down to the lake to hike on and followed it until I got a good view of the lake and Mount Hood. I tried some many different compositions but this is the one I liked the best.

LPM Special Offer

Please share this post:

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

FREE ADVERTISING

Send us your advert and we will promote it in both magazines FREE of charge

We understand how badly COVID-19 will affect all of us. But we also know that this terrible, unprecedented time will eventually pass – and we want to do what we can to support your photo tours business until that time comes.

Send us your advert
s2Member®