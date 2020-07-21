Lost Lake, Hood River, Oregon, USA by Lynn Hopwood

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Leaving my home in southeastern Washington on a June morning at 1:30am I headed south for a 3 hour drive to Lake Trillium in Oregon. Lake Trillium is near Government Camp, Oregon and has a great view of Mount Hood. Upon my arrival at Lake Trillium sunrise conditions did not look very good but I decided to see what would develop. Not much happened so after sunrise I headed towards Hood River, Oregon to Lost Lake campgrounds and resort. I arrived at Lost Lake around 7:30 am and was pleased to see the still lake and perfect conditions for a reflection of Mount Hood on the lake. Mount Hood stands at a height of 11,239 feet above sea level and is the highest peak in Oregon. I found a trail down to the lake to hike on and followed it until I got a good view of the lake and Mount Hood. I tried some many different compositions but this is the one I liked the best.