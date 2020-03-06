Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

While attending a photo workshop to photograph the fall colors in Colorado, our group leader took us to a location called Lost Lake on a very cold early morning. We left our hotel in Crested Butte and drove up a dirt road for several miles toward Kebler Pass until we saw the signs for Lost Lake. Once we arrived, we had to be very quiet so as not to wake up any campers in the nearby campground. We took off walking down the trail with headlamps glowing in the dark until we came up to the water’s edge. I started setting up my camera gear and attempted to get some very long exposures and hopefully some stars.

It was a clear morning so when the sun started lighting the mountain peaks and the yellow aspens, I immediately moved to a location that would put me directly in front of the mountain across the lake so I could get a reflection of the mountain. As the mountain and the lake started to become more noticeable, I added my Singh Ray LB Color Combo polarizing filter to my camera, Canon 5D Mk IV with a Canon 24-105mm f/4L lens attached to a Really Right Stuff tripod, to minimize the glare from the lake. By adding the filter, I was able to see the rocks in the clear still water. I noticed the trees on the mountain were more visible now and I could see the yellow leaves from the aspens along with a clear blue sky.