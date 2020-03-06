Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Situated at the southern entrance to Stanley Park, Lost Lagoon is my favorite place in Vancouver to observe wildlife. I always marvel at the quick change of moods at this location, which can happen very unexpected, just as it did on this evening. I hung around the lake waiting long before sunset, and spent time taking a couple of shots of swans, raccoons, ducks and water birds. Looking towards the sea wall I saw clouds coming in, and predicted an amazing sunset. By the minute the reflections became more and more dramatic, and eventually I did get the shot I had been hoping for.