Springtime in Arizona is an amazing time for photo hikes. Not only is the weather more or less perfect, but wildflowers explode into life and rainstorms feed ephemeral streams that turn the desert mountains into a lush wonderland begging to be explored. This is one such stream in O'Grady Canyon on the Black Mesa Trail in Lost Dutchman State Park, which provides a wonderful tour of the Superstition Mountain foothills.

The photo is taken with my Irix 15mm wide angle lens plus the Irix Edge circular polarizing filter to take the glare off the water and give the sky some more pop. In addition to the flowers and streams, the trail provides great views of some of the famous Supes landmarks like Weaver's Needle, Battleship Mountain, and the Goldfield Mountains with only some modest climbs and descents. In this time of social distancing and quasi-quarantining, I feel quite fortunate to have such an incredible place to explore.