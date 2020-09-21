All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Mount Fitz Roy, located in Los Glaciares National Park, is one of the most iconic mountains in the world to photograph. Not only is the mountain itself impressive, but the terrain surrounding it provides some of the best autumn colors on Earth. The biggest challenge when traveling to Patagonia, specifically Los Glaciares, is timing the journey with the peak of fall colors. Due to the extreme weather and notorious high winds, it doesn't take much for the landscape to change from summer to winter. Thankfully, my traveling partner and good friend Bryce Mironuck and I were treated with calm winds and relatively clear skies during our visit.

After shooting a successful sunrise, we hiked up to an area about two kilometers from camp where we searched for late afternoon compositions. My main objective was to utilize the trees to fill the sky, along with timing my image with the sun setting behind mount Fitz Roy. Followed by hours of searching for a shot, I came across this area where the taller Lenga trees behind me stretched out towards the landscape. Not only did it fill the sky with beautiful fall colors, it provided me with perfect leading lines towards the mountain. This shot was extremely difficult to line up as my camera was only a couple inches in front of a tree. When working this composition, I noticed that either side of the tree was good, but not perfect. I reached around the tree and took a quick handheld snap to see what it was like. The results were perfect for a potential image. I then wrestled my tripod around and moved the camera inch by inch in order to get all the branches to frame the image exactly the way I envisioned it.