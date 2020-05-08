Los Glaciares NP, Patagonia, Argentina by Daniel Korzeniewski

Latest Uploaded Picture • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I came across this scene in Los Glaciares National Park in Patagonia, Argentina, while hiking to another location for a sunrise photo in the park.

I wake up very early that day as I needed to get at dawn to a place that was about 5KM from the trailhead. I was not expecting to photograph anything on the way, but around halfway, I looked up and saw the clear sky and a latent image to be made.

I was undecided at first, as I was going to risk getting on time to the primary location for that morning. After all, I decided to break the tripod and see what I could get. Nevertheless, I liked the framing with the mountains and how clear it was the milky way, so I stayed and shot around 20 frames before continuing.

Sometimes you need to embrace what is in front of you and take advantage of the situation. In the end, I made it on time before sunrise, and it was a very productive morning.