Picture Story

Fall in Patagonia is an awesome experience! The forests with autumn colors are nothing short of spectacular, and what’s even more amazing is that the turning leaves weather storm after storm before they start to fall off! This was taken driving along the Las Vueltas River north of El Chaltén, Argentina in the Los Glaciares National Park. It was a drab rainy day, with soft subdued light, and for once without the crazy winds that Patagonia is noted for, which made the fall colors even more intense. What I like about this picture is that it gives that deep in the dark woods feeling. It was taken with the Sony A7r, with the infamous Sony Zeiss 24-70 f/4 lens at 26mm with a B+W Kaesemann Circular Polarizer Filter.