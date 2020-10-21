All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken in mid-March this year, just before my country (Portugal) had to enter lockdown due to the still ongoing Covid19 health crisis. At the time, I was spending the weekend in Longueira, a small village near the Alentejo coast in southwest Portugal. I went out in the early morning, walking in the nearby fields, looking for photo opportunities provided by the early Spring flowers that were beginning to appear.

Every year I take the opportunity to shoot some flowers in these rural fields, so I was quite keen to go out again this year. Unfortunately, due to the lockdown, this was the only occasion I had to pursue this subject this year. The morning was wet and overcast, which was good for flower photography: softened contrast and enhanced saturation of the natural colors, plus a feel of freshness.

I simply walked along the field, shooting several frames with my camera mounted tripod. I find using a tripod is very helpful in this type of photography, where I often end up shooting from ground level to achieve a good framing. I also used a macro lens, albeit with only 0.5x magnification, to obtain a good close-up result.

I chose this photo because I like the color and focus separation between the flower and the background. I framed the flower in a way that it provided a diagonal line leading the viewer into the frame towards the pink petals. A few months after taking the photo, I remember this simple morning walk as a special occasion, that ended up being unique due to unforeseen reasons.