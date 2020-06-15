All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

This photo was taken on a rare foggy/misty morning in Everglades National Park during sunrise in January. To get the fog in south Florida you need the perfect storm of conditions. Low to no wind, dew point same as the temperture, and humidity. The sun had just peeked above the horizon, but the mist in the air dispersed the yellow glow from the sun onto the trees on the right (east), leaving the thicker wooded area to the left darker and cooler. It was one of those perfect mornings.

This area in the Everglades is called Long Pine Key and there's a campground adjacent to this picnic area where I shot this image. I was literally 50 feet from my car. And in the winter months, the Everglades is downright hospitable! Very little mosquitoes if any, and cooler temperatures averaging in the 60's (Fahrenheit, about 15 C). Winter is definitely the best season to visit the Everglades for comfort, but summers are the most dramatic. If you come in summer, be prepared with an arsenal of mosquito repellent and ways to stay cool. It is very humid. But your efforts will be rewarded.

This was taken in 2016 when I was a relative "newbie" to photography. I had just purchased the Nikon D7100 the month before, so this was my first shoot with my new camera. Prior to this, I had been learning basic exposure principles on a very old (and possibly defective) Olympus DSLR. Going from that to the D7100 was like night and day, and a huge boost for my photography. And for an opportunity to go on an outing with my new camera in these conditions was almost heaven.