Lonely Trees Assignment Winner • Neil Protheroe

We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
Will you be next? Don’t forget to take part in next month’s assignment.
This feature can be viewed in High Definition in the magazine
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Wanaka Tree, New Zealand
This is certainly the most photographed tree in New Zealand, and perhaps even the world. I am talking about the famous lone tree at Roy’s Bay in Lake Wanaka, which is believed to have started its life as a humble fence post in the 1930s.
In recent years, largely thanks to social media, it has become one of the most popular subjects for photographers visiting New Zealand. These days it even …
Read the full story in the magazine
Follow us
Neil Protheroe, New Zealand
High Definition Feature • Access it in issue 107
You can enjoy the winning picture and all finalists in High Definition inside Landscape Photography Magazine. Subscribe today and GET 30% OFF our GOLD membership for 1 year. Enjoy content by world class landscape photographers.