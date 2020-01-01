User Icon
Lonely Trees Assignment Winner • Neil Protheroe

Lonely Trees Assignment Winner • Neil Protheroe
Well Done
We wish to congratulate this month’s assignment winner with this beautiful image, well worth our $100 prize.
DIMITRI VASILEIOU, EDITOR
Wanaka Tree, New Zealand

This is certainly the most photographed tree in New Zealand, and perhaps even the world. I am talking about the famous lone tree at Roy’s Bay in Lake Wanaka, which is believed to have started its life as a humble fence post in the 1930s.

In recent years, largely thanks to social media, it has become one of the most popular subjects for photographers visiting New Zealand. These days it even …

Neil Protheroe, New Zealand

I am a landscape photographer and hotelier based in Kaikoura on the South Island of New Zealand. I teach at photography workshops and arrange private guided photography tours for individuals and small groups wishing to explore the country with camera in hand.

Website

