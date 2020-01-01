Lonely Trees Assignment Winner • Neil Protheroe

Wanaka Tree, New Zealand

This is certainly the most photographed tree in New Zealand, and perhaps even the world. I am talking about the famous lone tree at Roy’s Bay in Lake Wanaka, which is believed to have started its life as a humble fence post in the 1930s.

In recent years, largely thanks to social media, it has become one of the most popular subjects for photographers visiting New Zealand. These days it even …

