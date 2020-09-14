All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Londrangar, on the Snaefellsnes Peninsula, is a stunning basalt feature. It has become one of the many iconic features sought after by thousands of photographers visiting this beautiful land. On our way to the Westfjords, we stopped by and had a go at it. Not being one much for the iconic, I was drawn to the wonderful tide-pools a little north. The textures of the basalt, the myriad of life below the surface of the water and grey skies, all peaked my creativity. In playing with my composition with the rocks and water, I decided to place Lóndrangar as a pleasing reward for the eye after it's exploration of the foreground.