Londesborough, East Yorkshire, England by Nick Elliott

Taken a few years back on a beautifully calm and sunlit November day near the East Yorkshire village of Londesborough. The park in the village was a place that I used to particularly enjoy walking through in any season, but on this particular day the afternoon sunshine, the clouds building up behind the trees and the unruffled reflections in the small lake meant that the conditions were perfect for photography and apart from a few sheep I had the place to myself.

Londesborough is at the foot of The Yorkshire Wolds. The Yorkshire Wolds Way is a little under 80 miles & runs from the banks of the Humber Estuary in Hessle, East Yorkshire, which is also famous for the Humber Bridge, also worth a few photos, to the headland of Filey Brigg with miles of golden beaches to explore, (and take more photographs) in North & East Yorkshire, passing through very changeable scenery along the way, from rolling farmland to dry chalk valleys. The Wolds themselves are dotted with small towns & villages most of which have suitable places for eating and drinking. The area is suitable for photography year-round, not just for the Wolds but also the Yorkshire coast and the North York Moors all within easy reach. Access is easy with a good network of roads, and walking routes. However, although not very high, you do need to be careful in winter if there is snow about as the roads can be very narrow and get blocked easily especially if there are windy conditions.

