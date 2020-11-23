All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

The Logan River Scenic Byway, where this image was made, cuts its way through the Bear River Mountains, a branch of the Wasatch Range in northeastern Utah. Every season provides wonderful opportunities for photography in this canyon, though autumn tends to be quite dramatic.

This capture was taken early on a late Autumn morning just as the fall colours were beginning to wane in advance of winter's arrival. The lighting can be challenging in this narrow streambed due to the high canyon walls that create a great deal of shadows, but my timing was spot-on that day. I captured the rays of the sun with a long exposure with a ND filter also helped me manage the light.