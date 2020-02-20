Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On my first trip to Norway the goal was to catch the aurora, and me and my partners have picked some locations to do it, to be honest i had spend more time staring at this beautiful nature show that i took to take shots , it is so overwelming that you forget why you are there. It was one of my dreams come true.