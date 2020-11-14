User Icon
Lofoten, Norway by Mohamed Sharaf

Views: 1,463

When hiking in Norway exactly in Lofoten, I found this home stay alone Between the embrace of nature this time I felt I hope to be like this home and stay alone far from downtown and felt free Between the embrace of nature so I Remained until the sun goes Behind the mountain for can take this shot so after finishing this shot stayed at this place for discovering more and try found another good composition and enjoy in this place

