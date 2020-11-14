Lofoten, Norway by Mohamed Sharaf

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

When hiking in Norway exactly in Lofoten, I found this home stay alone Between the embrace of nature this time I felt I hope to be like this home and stay alone far from downtown and felt free Between the embrace of nature so I Remained until the sun goes Behind the mountain for can take this shot so after finishing this shot stayed at this place for discovering more and try found another good composition and enjoy in this place