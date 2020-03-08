Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

We went with friends to the Lofoten Islands in the north of Norway. It was the end of winter towards the beginning of spring. Our 4 day trip was for photography! At first we wanted to see the northern lights, but for lack of luck, the sky was loaded with clouds, day and night. We rarely have a little sun which pierced the thick layer of clouds. On our way to a defined spot, we saw these snow-capped mountains reflected in the sea. We stopped, took out the camera equipment and started shooting. It was so wide and wide that even at 14mm, we did not cover the entire area of ​​the reflection! Fortunately, I had been loaned an 8-16mm lens for my Nikon D7000 SLR at the time.

The Lofoten Islands alone deserve a stay much longer than 4 days to discover them. I also think that each season should bring beautiful colors and lights.

One can sleep in typical fishermen's accommodation, rorbuer, built of wood. The streets smell of fish drying in the open air by the thousands, on supports provided for this purpose.

It is a magnificent country that I dream of going back to, this summer this time, just to completely change the decor, the colors.

The easiest way is to get there by plane and rent a car. We cross from island to island passing on large bridges over the sea, that alone, it's worth the detour!