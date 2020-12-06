Lofoten Islands, Norway by Dotty Danforth

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

It was the last day of a Lofoten Tours weeklong experience in the Lofoten Islands, Norway. There had been gale force wind, lots of snow and superb shooting conditions. Before saying farewell, the group had to drive from Ballstad to the airport in Leknes. Our early morning start meant we caught the sun rising on our route. The golden light over the mountains and icy flats was awe inspiring and fleeting. I plan to return to photograph the aurora since it didn't show itself during this tour, but this moment of golden light was more than worth the trip.