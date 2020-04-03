Lofoten Islands, Norway by Alexander Sinadinoski

Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

On a tour of beautiful Lofoten, we found this little gem in the backcountry. We were actually tired since we had been out all day, but we headed south of the archipelago. When we arrived at the parking lot, we walked about 20-30 minutes through fresh powder snow that was particularly easy to grip. We had only heard of the waterfall so far, but we didn't see any pictures before it. The more we were overwhelmed by the beauty when we stood in front of the waterfall. After about 1 hour at the spot in which we took different angles, the sun suddenly came through the cloud cover, which had conjured up a unique lighting situation.

We were lucky that the mood was perfect for almost an hour. If you want to take pictures at this spot, bring a tripod and filter with you. No matter what time of year, the waterfall will always be photogenic. In spring with a few flowers and in autumn with beautiful colors. In winter, depending on the snow conditions, snowshoes are recommended so that you can make better progress. Don't forget warm clothes and changing batteries! I took pictures with a Sony Alpha 7 II and a Sony 16-35mm.