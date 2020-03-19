Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Small but charming The Lochan of the Lost Sword is located on the West Highland Way, between Crianlarich and Tyndrum. When I got over it, the sky was covered with clouds. The trees and water were grey. Nevertheless, I decided to sit on a bench above the pond and have lunch. After some time, the first rays of sunlight broke through the clouds and suddenly the pond came alive and started to show its beauty. The light was constantly changing, giving me the opportunity to take pictures with very different moods, taken from different perspectives and with different accents.