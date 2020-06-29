All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

I'd visited Loch Rusky, near Callander in the Trossachs, approximately six times over as many years, but the misty conditions at sunrise I'd seen captured by other photographers so often always seemed to elude me and I often came away disappointed with my images. But, I finally got lucky on this occasion, along with whole a host of other photographers who obviously had the same idea – it's hard to believe that a remote Scottish Loch could be so busy at 5.30am on a Sunday morning.