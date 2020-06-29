User Icon
Misty Landscape Assignment

Loch Rusky, The Trossachs, Scotland by David Queenan


I'd visited Loch Rusky, near Callander in the Trossachs, approximately six times over as many years, but the misty conditions at sunrise I'd seen captured by other photographers so often always seemed to elude me and I often came away disappointed with my images. But, I finally got lucky on this occasion, along with whole a host of other photographers who obviously had the same idea – it's hard to believe that a remote Scottish Loch could be so busy at 5.30am on a Sunday morning.

