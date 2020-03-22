Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In November 2019 we went on a photo trip to the Isle of Skye. This inconspicuous lake was next to the road. With the snowy Cuillin Hills in the background, this was a great setting for a composition. The area was very swampy and therefore only accessible with rubber boots. The brown grass, the reflection of the mountain in the water, simply beautiful.

It doesn't always have to be the top spots on Skye. Even the less iconic places have their appeal to us photographers. The good thing about all places in Scotland at this time is that the light is interesting all day long. Due to the obliquely incident light. I would like to go back to all these wonderful places on Skye to photograph them again in different light with different effects.

I used a polarization filter in combination with a gradient filter.