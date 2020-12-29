All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

These reeds were a small isolated group on the northern edge of Loch Morlich in the Cairngorms National Park. It's not often that the water is as still as this, one generally has to get up early before the air currents start to strengthen, but in this instance it was late afternoon in mid-October and a very still day. The clouds were just starting to turn pink and the light to get warm, the composition is made largely by the colour contrast between the reddish reeds and the reflection of a blue sky.