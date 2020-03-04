Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

In November 2019 we took a photo trip to the isle of skye. In the late afternoon we drove to the kilt rock and the mealt fall. On the other side is Loch mealt. The light was stunning. In this beautiful light the lake seemed more interesting to us than the waterfall. Especially with this wonderful reflection and the lonely house.