Picture Story

This image was taken in October two years ago in Loch Fleet Natural Nature Reserve, Scotland. Driving along a small side road, we found this intinate scene in the middle of a dense forest. Time of transition from summer to autumn has just begun about two weeks ago. The colors expressed their richness nicely after some hours of light rain to my eye. I was especially impressed by the interplay of the diverse elements, like the foliage, lichen and trunks.