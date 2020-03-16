Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

I had almost an hour and a half to take the bus, so I walked along the shores of Loch Duich. I didn't know this place at all and I didn't know what to expect. The weather was capricious - a lot of clouds, some rain, but also a lot of sun. I passed a hotel in Invershiel, went through a small forest and again found myself next to the lake. The sun was shining and the autumn hills were bathed in gold. It was a magic moment.