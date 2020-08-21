All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

One of those beautiful autumn mornings when the lack of cloud makes it difficult to make an interesting image from the wider landscape so my attention turned to finding some detail to photograph. This display of bracket fungi caught my eye and I was aware that, being in the shade with a blue sky above, the film would render the fungus with a blue cast if no warming filter was used; this was the choice I made and I was very happy with the result.