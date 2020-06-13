All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

We often travelled to the western Isles of Scotland and always remark how photogenic the mainland looked as we passed, so this time we decided to rent a cottage near Loch Ard as a base to explore the Trossachs area.

We recced Loch Ard that afternoon, then rising before dawn the following morning, we headed to Kinlochard on the eastern end of the loch and we were dismayed to find 24 other photographers already there! They were hoping for a vivid sunrise over the loch, but what we got was a beautiful layer of mist on a cold autumn morning, which suited me just fine. The air was still and the trees just visible through the layer of mist giving me that simplicity that I always strive for in my photography.

Setting my camera on my tripod, I was able to capture a subtle image of the trees just emerging from the fog, giving me that simplicity I always strive for.