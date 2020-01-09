Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Travelling back after visiting the Isle of Mull in our camper van, we decided to take the long way home. During the night we were surprised with some snow, being in October this was very early, however, it was ideal as it gave some amazing views more character.

Whilst driving up the A861 heading for Fort William we came across this beautiful view at Loch Ailort. I didnt stop to start with and boy am i glad as the further we drove along the road the better it got. The light improved and the stillness improved which produced this beautiful view with a lovely reflection in the sea loch.