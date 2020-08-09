Loarre Castle, Huesca, Spain by Ricardo Gayan

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Castle of Loarre is a famous building of XII century, one of the best preserved of that time.

And, ,of course, very photographed. There, part of the movie "The Kingdom of Heaven" by Ridley Scott was filmed (2005). The castle stands on a hill that dominates a beautiful landscape of pine forests and a great plain where several villages are located. From there you can see beautiful sunsets.

I have explored this rugged terrain of forest and rock on numerous occasions, day and night, trying to find a different point of view.

To do this, some time ago, I decided to climb a nearby hill, making my way through a thicket of boxwood. Surrounded by rock and vegetation, I found a view that I liked.

After several attempts failed by the presence of clouds, at last, I could find a different perspective under the stars and the Milky Way.

Contemplating this landscape with the castle at night and under a sky full of stars is exciting.