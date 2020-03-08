Latest Assignment • All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

This image reflection of Llyn Ogwen was captured on a planned trip to Wales (one of many) over the New Year. The light was beautiful, creating a calm and tranquil atmosphere. The tree sat on the top of the rock captured my eye straight away followed by the contrast and detail in the rocks, the reflection added icing on the cake. To help create this image I used my camera fixed to a tripod on a 2 second delay with a CPL filter kit up front. I would recommend a visit to this place any time of the year but to capture something different winter sunrise or sunsets can be amazing.