Llyn Idwal near Capel Curig, Snowdonia, Wales by Mark Brion

All uploaded and approved pictures are now published on the website, in addition to the best also being shared to our social media platforms to over 600,000 followers, providing even more exposure for you and your photography.

Picture Story

Being a Landscape Photographer and Tour Leader, one aspect of my work is to research new locations for Tours. Whilst researching the Snowdonia National Park in North Wales, I came across Llyn Idwal, a very picturesque lake overlooking Tryfan, a mountain in the Ogwen valley.

So last week, I spent two days in the Snowdonia mountain range conducting a “recce” for my future Photography Tours in North Wales.

The weather was not particularly good, which is often the case in mountainous regions, but I did manage to visit many locations on my “to do list”. Llyn Idwal was my main focal point to research for the two days available to me in Snowdonia.

During my visit, I easily found Llyn Idwal which can be reached on foot following a 20-25 minute climb from Ogwen Cottage on the main A5 through the mountain range.

Llyn Idwal is a beautiful smallish lake formed by glacier movement and is particularly photogenic in most weather conditions. I spent about three hours at Llyn Idwal checking various locations and taking quite a large number of images.

My image shows the lake in the foreground together with the towering and very impressive mountain backdrop. It was taken in long exposure and for this I used a Little Stopper (6 stop filter) at 15 seconds.

Long Exposure for flowing water imagery is a personal favourite of mine. I love to view the final result after several seconds of delay in processing the image in camera.

Having visited several other locations both in Snowdonia and on the Isle of Anglesey, I returned home much wiser for all my future tours in the region.